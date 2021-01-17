US Capital Advisors Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

US Capital Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after acquiring an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,081,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

