Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

