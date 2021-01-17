Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

