Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,822,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,499. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

