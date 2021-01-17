Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,869. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

