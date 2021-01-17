Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.29. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 225,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,640. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $268.65 million, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,333 shares of company stock valued at $866,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

