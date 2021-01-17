Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) PT Raised to $2.75

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of VERB opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

