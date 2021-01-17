Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 3,575,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,896. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.