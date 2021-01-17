Vertical Research Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Buy”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. 15,465,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 918,867 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,393,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

