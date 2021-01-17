Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

