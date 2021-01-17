Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

