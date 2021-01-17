Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 645,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,444. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

