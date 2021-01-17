Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 644,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 138,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

