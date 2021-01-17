Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.43. 19,003,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 15,560,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. 140166 started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

