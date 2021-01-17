Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIVHY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 43,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,355. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.