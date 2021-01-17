Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VVOS) Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th

Vivos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VVOS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. Vivos Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $7.53 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

About Vivos Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Vivos Therapeutics Inc

