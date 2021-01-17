VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.81. 2,393,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

