Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €185.00 ($217.65) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €173.47 ($204.08).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €151.88 ($178.68) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €148.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

