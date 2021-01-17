Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 240 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 195.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

