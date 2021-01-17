Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VYGVF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 1,553,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.