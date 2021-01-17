Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

