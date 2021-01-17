W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Trading Up 7.8%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $63.25. 1,341,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 568,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

GRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,913,000 after acquiring an additional 546,910 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth about $6,689,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

