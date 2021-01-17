Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$146.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

