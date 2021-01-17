WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Get WANdisco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.24.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WANdisco (WANSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.