Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

