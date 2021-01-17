Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.07 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 471,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,772. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

