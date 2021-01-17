Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.07 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 471,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,772. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.