Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $299.06 and last traded at $300.00. 4,122,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,869,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.87.

Specifically, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $6,081,617. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.50.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.