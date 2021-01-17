West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.54

Shares of West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEIN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and traded as low as $36.31. West End Indiana Bancshares shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIN)

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a saving bank, provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

