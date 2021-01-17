Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WLDN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 75,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,856. The company has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Willdan Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $50.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

