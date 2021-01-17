William Thomas Holland Buys 150,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,424,950.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland acquired 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00.

CIX stock opened at C$16.51 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$25.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5740743 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

