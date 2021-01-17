WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 15,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund accounts for 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.