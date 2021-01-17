WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $532,316.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and $532,316.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

