WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $159.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.33 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $159.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $642.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.94 million to $654.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $610.06 million, with estimates ranging from $606.40 million to $613.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

