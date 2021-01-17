Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) (ETR:WUW) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €16.88 ($19.86) and last traded at €16.88 ($19.86). Approximately 42,145 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.78 ($19.74).

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.50, a quick ratio of 72.89 and a current ratio of 73.92.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (WUW.F) Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments.

