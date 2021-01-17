XDNA (XDNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.00

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. XDNA has a market capitalization of $9,440.63 and approximately $49.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XDNA has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

