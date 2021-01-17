Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 6.4%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 2,272,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,080,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $263.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.