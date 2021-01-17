Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

