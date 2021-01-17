Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 135.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centogene by 534.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Centogene during the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Centogene during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.55. 60,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,640. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

