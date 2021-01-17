Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. UDR posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in UDR by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $39.42. 1,972,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

