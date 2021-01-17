Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. XOMA posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,311.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $12.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $23.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.95 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $20.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at $802,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $39.93 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

