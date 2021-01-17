Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 170,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,388. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

