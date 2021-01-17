Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

