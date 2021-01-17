Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 572,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

