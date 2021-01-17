Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 373,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

