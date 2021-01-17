Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.89 Million

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post sales of $612.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $593.10 million and the highest is $623.43 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

SITE opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

