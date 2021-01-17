Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce $5.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $19.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.05. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

