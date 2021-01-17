Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,746. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

