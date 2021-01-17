Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 14,845,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

