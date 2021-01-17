Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report sales of $301.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.50 million. NOW reported sales of $639.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

