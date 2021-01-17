Zacks: Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce sales of $5.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the highest is $5.43 million. AudioEye reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $20.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $20.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,941,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. AudioEye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 2.08.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

